Battle mourns loss of much-loved volunteer

Tributes have been paid to a Battle woman who was a well-loved and familiar face in the town thanks to all the voluntary work she did.

Jenny Carter, who was 72 years old when she passed away, lived in Battle for more than 50 years with her husband James. They had two children, Mark and Nicola.

For a number of years Jenny worked in the Wool Shop, giving advice and helping so many people.

Jenny being a keen knitter herself became involved in the local WI selling her lovely hand knitted garments.

Jenny in her younger years was a keen ballerina, loved to read and also learnt that she was very talented in crafts.

Later in life, Jenny became a keen gardener and soon applied for an allotment in the town, which she took great pride in doing.

She dedicated a lot of her time to the younger people of Battle, starting work at Battle and Langton Primary School in the early eighties as a dinner lady.

After a year she started cookery lessons with the children, which was voluntary and done in her own time.

Scouting was a major part of Jenny’s life. She began the 1st Battle Beaver group as well as running the Cub Scout group.

Her involvement didn’t stop there as she stepped in and became the treasurer at one point.

Jenny was so proud of what the young people achieved in badge work, camping trips and supported them in their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Jenny, alongside her niece, also started the first majorette troupe, the Senlac Highsteppers.

Their first performance took place in front of the Abbey on marbles day.

Jenny was also a Sunday school teacher for 27 years, having never missed a week, and would always walk to church every Sunday.

Her funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Battle on June 24 at 11am.

All who knew Jenny are welcome to come and pay their respects.