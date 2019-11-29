Battle’s big switch-on of Christmas lights

Battle will be turning on its Christmas lights tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the start of the festive season in the town.

At 5pm Santa will arrive to perform the switch-on after his parade, with activities on offer around the Abbey Green from 1.50pm.

These have been arranged by Battle Events, part of Battle Chamber of Commerce.

Cllr Caroline Would, chairman of the External Relations and Town Development Committee at Battle Town Council, said: “The new lighting system will improve the festive look of Battle High Street, which we hope will encourage residents and visitors to shop locally.

“We feel it’s extremely important to support our local traders/small businesses and spend time together as a community. Battle is a very special place to live, which is highlighted by the numerous activities planned in the town during the Christmas period.”

The council was asked by the chamber of commerce to take over responsibility for the lighting three years ago. Following comments made in relation to the coloured string lights, the council said it took the opportunity to obtain quotes for a replacement, more modern scheme.

The five-year contract has been awarded to Gala Lights and includes new white string lights, in keeping with the Abbey and St Mary’s, with feature ‘curtains and ball’ in the High Street, together with refurbished fleurs and new trees on buildings throughout the area.

The council said the town is grateful to Jempsons and Tiger Tees Ltd for agreeing to fund the lights at Market Square to be incorporated into the scheme.

Thanks to sponsorship from Mike Robertson Associates and practical assistancefrom Don Gray and Nick Acuna, the trees are also now in place.

