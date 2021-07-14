Battle school closes until end of term due to Covid

Battle and Langton CE Primary School, in Market Road, said it had to close reception and years 2, 4, and 6 due to positive Covid-19 tests.

The associated isolation period meant children in those year groups would not return to school this academic year.

However, in a letter to parents, headteacher Simon Hughes said the knock-on effect to staffing meant 30 members of the team were also in isolation.

As a result, Mr Hughes said the school could not safely open to the remaining year groups and would be closed from Thursday (July 15). A decision has been made in conjunction with the local authority to move to full remote learning from Thursday until the end of term, Mr Hughes said.

He added: “We are working out provision for keyworker children in the remaining open year groups (Y1, Y3, Y5) and will communicate this in due course. Unfortunately, keyworker children in the other year groups are unable to attend.

“If your child has items in school that require collection we ask that they are picked up on Friday (16th) by a member of your household who is symptom free.

“We are so sorry and disappointed that the end of the school year in this way, not just for our families but for the staff who are moving on, but sadly it is beyond our control.