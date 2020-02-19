Beer festival at popular St Leonards community pub

The Tower Pub in St Leonards holds another of its popular Beer and Cider Festivals this weekend.

The festival runs from Friday February 21 - Sunday 23 and will feature over 20 real ales, from independent breweries across the country, and eight real ciders.

The Tower, which is situated on the corner of London Road and Tower Road, is currently

Camra South East’s Pub of the Year.

Hot food will be served on Friday and Saturday and there will be bar snacks and a raffle on Sunday.

There is live music from The Other Band on Saturday from 7.30pm.

Manager Louisa Gover said: “Come and join us to celebrate good beer and great company”.

The friendly street corner local has become a magnet for beer lovers and has been in The Good Beer Guide for a number of years. It offers a wide selection of well-kept beers from small craft breweries at very reasonable prices. Last year, Tower regulars and staff raised more than £1,200 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in the recent Race for Life event in Alexandra Park.

Louisa believes its a combination of good beer , friendly knowledgeable staff and a real old fashioned pub atmosphere that has led to the Tower’s success. “Everyone is welcome, from those who just fancy a quiet drink, or to watch live sports or play a game of pool.”

The Tower opened as a hotel in 1866 with 12 rooms, two parlours and a bar. During the Second World War, on May 23rd 1943, the pub was bombed by the Luftwaffe and a thousand pound bomb landed in the cellar but miraculously failed to explode.

