Better weather in Hastings and Rother today with sun returning

After a day of rain yesterday, the weather looks like it will be better today with sunny spells.

There is a chance of cloud thickening as the day goes on, but most parts will be staying dry.

Tonight is cloudy, but most parts staying dry overnight, however, spells of rain are possible at times.

Thursday will be mostly dry and bright during the morning. Cloud building with isolated showers developing during the afternoon. Plenty of sunny spells though with most parts dry by late afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

