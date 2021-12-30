Bexhill 210 homes concern - this is where developer wants to build

Gladman Developments Ltd is proposing to build the homes on land off Fryatts Way and has submitted an outline application to Rother District Council.

The scheme would include the introduction of structural planting and landscaping, public open space and a children’s play area.

But scores of residents in the area have written to Rother planners, voicing their objections.

Fryatts Way in Bexhill. Image from Google SUS-211230-162432001

Others have aired their concerns online on the council’s planning portal.

Rosemary Cole said: “I strongly object to this application. We have recently experienced a lot of work being carried out in Fryatts Way. It has shown how difficult it will be for the volume and width of so many lorries/vehicles etc, going in and out of the fairly narrow road on a daily basis, possibly over a few years considering the amount of houses that are being proposed.”

Mark Tracey said: “Fryatts Way and Ellerslie Lane are not capable of accommodating the traffic and people from such a plan. The area will be ruined just like Little Common village due to overdevelopment.

“Ellerslie Lane is a lane, which is abused by large trucks and speeding commuters. This will only get worse and increase risks to residents and people on foot in a lane which doesn’t have footpaths.

“Nature will suffer due to further reduced habitats and people will suffer from increased air and noise pollution., not to mention the proposed plan being outside the development boundary for Bexhill.”

Margaret Burnett said: “On environmental issues alone, this site should not be built upon, ever. This greenfield area has been left undeveloped and previous planning applications have always been refused for good reason.

“This area needs green lung spaces left for the benefit of all. Massive amounts of housing are already planned for Bexhill and further new builds on this modest site are totally unjustifiable.

“The impact on all humans living nearby would be horrendous due to air pollution from additional vehicular movements, with less trees and green sites to absorb this.

“Badgers, bats, birds, slowworms and all local wildlife, either on or off this site, would lose not only ‘living accommodation’ but roaming and foraging routes. We all see these creatures in and around our gardens, do not destroy the few sites here that could still be used by them.

“Records held by some of us indicate a landfill site in this field, there may well be historic pollution on-site from oil, asbestos and other noxious substances, which we should not risk disturbing.

“Any person with common sense will see that the loss of amenity within this setting to nearby residents will be unbearable. Noise and headlights from incessant cars, especially after dark, inevitable assorted noises from any new housing and occupants would completely destroy the quiet, semi-rural character of this area.”

In a design and access statement, Gladman Developments Ltd said: “The development will provide a variety of dwellings and house types, offering a mix of market and affordable homes suitable for a range of people from those seeking to buy or rent their first home to those looking for larger family homes.

“The proposed development allows for efficient use of land whilst also promoting a density which is appropriate to its context.

“The majority of the site’s hedgerows and trees will be retained within generous green corridors.