Bexhill, Battle and Hastings firefighters tackle blaze at barns in Catsfield
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at several barns in Catsfield.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 8:27 am
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said the incident was first reported just after 11.30am today (Thursday, September 2).
A spokesman for ESFRS said: “Initially, four appliances were called to attend a barn fire on Church Road, Catsfield.
“Crews from Bexhill, Battle and Hastings attended. On arrival, crews found four metal barns on fire.
“The incident has been scaled down to two appliances now who are dampening down the scene.”