Bexhill beer lovers drink new micropub dry

Thirsty beer lover drank Bexhill’s new micro-pub dry on the second weekend of it opening.

Such was popularity of the Brickmakers in Sea Road that despite it having a good number of barrels on it was drunk to the last drop leaving customers with cider to choose from.

A notice went up on the beer blackboard on Sunday which read ‘Cheers everyone. Beers back tomorrow’.

The pub, a first for the town, was opened by knowledgeable beer enthusiasts Robin Hill and Martin Payne.

They have 4 – 6 cask ales on offer at most times, usually consisting of a bitter or mild, a stout or porter, a blond beer, a stronger IPA and a speciality beer. They plan to have at least one locally brewed beer on offer in support of CAMRA’s LocAle scheme.

The Brickmakers already looked to be achieving its aims of being a friendly community pub appealing to everyone, with a mixed clientele of men and women.

The Brickmakers is dog friendly and welcomes children until 7pm and will be open 12 - 10pm, Sunday - Wednesday and 12- 11pm Thursday - Saturday.

