Bexhill care home helps make dream come true for 93-year-old resident

A care home in Bexhill helped make a dream come true for one of its residents.

Richard Mockett, 93, who lives at MHA Richmond, had just one wish, to see the sea one last time, and staff at the home made his dream a reality.

Richard, his wife Joy, and two staff members from the care home ventured down to Bexhill seafront for a complimentary afternoon tea provided by the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) followed by a stroll along the promenade, with Richard in his wheelchair. He was able to fulfil this dream as part of MHA’s Seize the Day scheme.

Throughout Richard’s childhood, he always had a passion for the sea and loved visits to the coastline, so much so that at a young age he built his own boat.

Richard and his wife, Joy, have been married for 57 years and have two children.

Richard was a dentist, initially in Rye before moving to Little Common when his mobility deteriorated.

The couple converted part of their house into a dentist’s surgery and Richard continued to help those in his community.

He never forgot his love for the seaside and, after retiring at 62, he and two other friends from the Rye Boating Club would go out on Richard’s boat to enjoy the sunshine and waves.

During the Seize the Day outing, the DLWP ensured Richard and his wife had a table overlooking the sea and Richard enjoyed a cappuccino with a chocolate brownie on the house.

The two then ventured outside where Richard sat and enjoyed listening to the crashing sounds of the waves.

Sue Quayle, staff member at the DLWP, said: “I had a lump in my throat when talking to the staff members about Richard’s story, and I think it’s absolutely amazing how they went out of their way to fulfil this dream for him. We’re just glad we could help.”

Hannah Deeprose, activities co-ordinator at MHA Richmond who accompanied Richard, said: “It was a very touching experience for us to be able to fulfil Richard and his wife’s last wish.

“You could see in both of their faces just how much it meant to them. At MHA Richmond, we are always looking for new ways to help our residents live later life to the full, and the Seize the Day scheme is such a fundamental part of that.”

Dionne McEwan, home manager at MHA Richmond, said: “This has been my first Seize the Day since becoming a manager at MHA Richmond and it has been such a pleasure for so many reasons. Thank you to our fantastic team of carers for making this possible.”