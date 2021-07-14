Bexhill charity Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust ‘desperately looking’ for new premises

The Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust was set up in 2018 by Katie and Grant Jeffreys in memory of their son, Jack, who died in July that year from stage 4 neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

They set it up as they wanted to help other parents and families of children who are seriously ill.

The charity has gone from strength to strength but it has now outgrown Katie and Grant’s two-bedroom home, having also taken over their bedroom, loft, garden shed and caravan.

Katie and Grant Jeffreys at Jack Jeffreys’ Superhero Trust HQ at the back of their small garden SUS-210714-142957001

Katie and Grant are now looking for some affordable space to help expand their charity activities, as well as storage.

Katie said: “We are really desperately looking for more space for our growing charity. People have been so generous that we are literally bursting at the seams in our home with items which have been gifted, as well as our own charity stock.

“Early on in the Covid pandemic, we were creating care boxes for all our families with very sick children who were isolating. Due to lack of space we had to use our bedroom and it was crammed full, from floor to ceiling, with the boxes which were being filled before delivery.”

Grant said: “Ideally, we would like to find some space near to our home in Pebsham but we have to watch the costs as we want to ensure that our funds go directly towards our charity aims rather than overheads.

Jack Jeffreys. SUS-200316-132141001

“If anyone out there has some space they could let us use for free or minimal cost, that would be fantastic.”

Katie and Grant are hoping to expand the charity by starting a support group for bereaved siblings and their families. Katie is also is hoping to complete some counselling training to offer bereavement support.

She said: “Since we started the Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust, we have met some amazing families who are going through similar experiences that we did.

“We know that just being able to talk to people about what they are going through and for them to know that you totally understand as you have been there yourself is hugely helpful.

“However, as the charity grows, I would like us to be able to also offer support groups too, as through our experience these are not as widely available as we would like.

“We hope that any space we are able to find will allow us to store our charity goods as well as provide a space to hold these support groups for families.”

Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman said: “It is fantastic this charity has grown so quickly. Katie and Grant and their dedicated supporters have already achieved so much for so many families in such a short space of time.

“That they stepped up to help families who had to isolate during the pandemic, shows just how generous and caring they are.

“I do hope that someone can come forward with a possible solution to their appeal for more space so that they can continue to grow their important charity and expand their services.”