Bexhill Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael & All Angels in pictures
St Michael & All Angels Church in Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill, held its 14th Annual Christmas Tree Festival over the past week.
The theme was cartoon and animated films, which brought some imaginative ideas to the church.
Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael & All Angels, Bexhill.''Angela Lawrence (deputy manager East View Housing) with East View Housing's display, to the right of the photo. SUS-190112-114043001
Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael & All Angels, Bexhill.''Organisers of the event: Lorraine McGuire, John Hudson, Judith Hattam and Ruth Gregory. SUS-190112-114110001
Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael & All Angels, Bexhill.''Sue Cole and Marie Williams SUS-190112-114029001
Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael & All Angels, Bexhill.''Evan France SUS-190112-114016001
