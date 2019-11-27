Bexhill College Students flex their maths muscles in tough UK test

Maths whizzes at Bexhill College put their skills to the test when almost 50 A-Level Maths students took part in the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT) Senior Maths Challenge.

The challenge, which involves a ninety minute test, quizzes students on their mathematical reasoning, precision of thought, and fluency in mathematical techniques.

Alongside giving students a chance to show off their skills , those who score highly in the test might get a chance to take part in the British Maths Olympiad, a three and a half hour examination with six long-form questions designed to test the students’ puzzle solving skills. To take part, students will have to be among the 1000 best scorers in the country.

Those who do well there and survive a second round of testing might compete for a place on the UK team for the international Maths Olympiad

Those who don’t quite make the olympiad might get a chance to participate in the Senior Kangaroo, a twenty question paper full of three digit answers.

Head of Section for Maths and Computing at Bexhill College, Aaron Pain said: “we believe multiple students will have reached these thresholds. We will use the results to form the college team for the Senior Maths Challenge. The regional heat for this competition is being hosted at the college in early December. We expect lots of our students to receive certificates for their efforts.”

To earn one of those coveted certificates, students will have to rank among the top 60% of scorers in the country.