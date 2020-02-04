Bexhill driver involved in A259 collision dies

The driver of a car which collided with a tree on the A259 in Bexhill on Saturday (February 1) has died, police announced today.

He has been named as Matthew Knott, aged 24, of London Road, Bexhill.

Police said his black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree on the A259 in King Offa Way, Bexhill, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Knott was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, but passed away yesterday afternoon (February 3), police said.

Police have again asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the car being driven shortly beforehand, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Dalewood.