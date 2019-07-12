Bexhill firefighters rescue trapped seagull

Firefighters were called to Bexhill to rescue a seagull which had become trapped in netting.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property in London Road, Bexhill, at 11.08am.

Crews used a 10.5m ladder to carry out the animal rescue.

Elsewhere, firefighters from The Ridge attended a fire in the open on Broomsgrove Road, Hastings at 1.31pm.

Crews used a hose to extinguish the fire, the fire service said.

