The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070901001

Bexhill free promenade concert in pictures

Promenaders on Bexhill seafront were treated to a two-hour free live music performance next to the Old Bathing Station Cafe on Saturday September 25 by The Other Band. The weather was kind, and warm, which was appropriate, as all the money donated on the day (£137) was donated to the Bexhill Warming Up The Homeless Charity.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:53 am

The band played against a backdrop of one of the Victorian Promenade Shelters currently being restored to its former glory. Pictures by Derek Canty.

1.

The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070932001

Photo Sales

2.

The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070922001

Photo Sales

3.

The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070911001

Photo Sales

4.

The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070850001

Photo Sales
Bexhill
Next Page
Page 1 of 3