Bexhill Freemasons donate toward new scanner at Conquest Hospital

The Royal Sovereign Lodge of Bexhill donate £300 to the Friends of Conquest toward purchasing a new CT scanner.

Worshipful Master Richard Parker handed over a £300 cheque to Bill Hamilton of the Conquest Friends to go towards their next appeal.

The lodge has a long tradition of supporting good causes.

SEE ALSO: Bexhill man guilty of having extreme pornographic images involving animals

Bill Hamilton, Chairman of the Friends explained that a CT (computerised tomography) scanner is a special type of X-ray machine which give very quick body images.

These are highly effective and commonly used in emergency situations to help doctors pinpoint internal injuries, in the detection of many forms of cancer and used by surgeons to help plan operations.

Having the latest CT Scanner at the Conquest will contribute to ensuring local patients receive the best care and treatment locally.

Bill went on to thank the Royal Sovereign Lodge for their continued kindness and for choosing to support the Conquest this year, and of course to wish Richard Parker a very happy 75th birthday.

The Friends of Conquest Hospital is a registered charity whose aim is to support the Conquest Hospital.

The Friends raise money and allocate funds for medical and non-medical purposes to improve patients’ health, care and comfort. If you would like to help the Friends buy extra equipment for the Hospital visit www.conquestlof.org.uk/donate or send a cheque to The Friends of Conquest Hospital, the Shop, Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards, TN37 7RD.

See also: Sussex man made dozens of upskirt images of young girls