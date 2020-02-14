Bexhill jobs fair returns for the fifth year

Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair is returning.

The event, now in its fifth year, will be at the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) on Friday, March 6 from 10am to 3pm.

Huw Merriman MP with Bexhill College, one of the main fair sponsors SUS-200214-142609001

The fair is run in association with Hastings Direct and Bexhill College.

More than 50 exhibitors, including national and local employers will be offering full and part-time jobs, apprenticeships, career change opportunities, courses, back-to-work support and advice for businesses and the self-employed. There will be a programme of one-to-ones and workshops offering advice and support to help visitors.

More than 500 people attended last year’s event.

Bexhill MP Huw Merriman said: “The great thing about the fair is that it is led by community partners who understand the local area and ensure there is a wide range of exhibitors. At the fair you can talk directly to employers who are actively looking to fill jobs.

Careers advice will be available on the day. Picture by Matthew Harmer SUS-200214-142548001

“You can sign up for courses or volunteer to develop new skills. You can get on the spot advice on your CV, the next step in your career, even how to set up a business or take it to the next level.

“The aim is for everyone, whatever their age or career stage, to get something meaningful out of their visit. I am proud to be a key partner in the Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair which provides great opportunities for everyone.”

Stewart Drew, chief executive of the DLWP, said: “It’s great to see such a fantastic range of exhibitors at this year’s fair with sectors including financial services, education, IT, the creative industries, construction, transport, health and social care.

“The fair is an important annual event for the whole community and we’re delighted to be hosting it at the DLWP for the fifth year.”

Hastings Direct, one of the main fair sponsors SUS-200214-142559001

Register in advance at www.dlwp.com/jobsfair or on arrival on the day.