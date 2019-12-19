Bexhill leisure centre scheme and homes approved

A major new housing development and leisure centre in Bexhill has been granted outline planning permission by Rother planners.

On Tuesday (December 17), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an outline application for the development of the former Bexhill High School site in Downs Road.

The outline proposals, which had been put forward by the council , would see Bexhill Leisure Centre demolished and replaced with a larger, more modern facility, while 52 new homes are built on the northern part of the site.

Speaking in support of the scheme, ward councillor (and planning committee member) Richard Thomas said: “I very much welcome this particular development, I think it will be a great enhancement to the ward.

“I think it is in the right place, because I think it is a fantastic thing to take what is essentially a brownfield site – which is quite chaotic in its current usage – and use it for very important socially responsible purposes.

“I would encourage the committee to support what is an adventurous, ambitious and socially-responsible plan.”

Support was also given by Bexhill central councillor Paul Courtel (Lab), whose ward borders the site. He said: “I would endorse what Cllr Richard Thomas has said and support this plan. I think sport does an enormous amount for the physical and mental wellbeing of a community.

“I also welcome the location, which is along a corridor of deprivation … and links with slightly larger areas of deprivation, which is both my ward … and Bexhill Sidley ward.

“I did have a concern that the area may not be big enough, [but] I am now convinced it is large enough for purpose and therefore withdrawing my objection.

“Overall there is the potential for swimming, a gym a multi-purpose games area and a range of sports and I support this application.”

Following further discussion the scheme was approved by the committee.

While the final details are not expected to come forward until the reserved matters stage, the new leisure centre is expected to include a swimming pool, sports hall and gym.

The scheme was initially also set to include a 70-bedroom hotel, but this part of the proposal was abandoned after the historic Drill Hall was removed from the site.

This was removed as the council had been looking to buy the building from the Ministry of Defence when the application was first submitted, but no agreement on the sale was reached.

The original scheme would have seen the Drill Hall demolished and the hotel built in its place. This had proven to be controversial with residents, however, with 30 of the 58 objections raised against the scheme connected to the loss of the building.

Bexhill Heritage had also raised concerns about this part of the proposal and had campaigned against the demolition of the 1914-built building.

According to council planners, the remaining 28 objections raise concerns about bringing extra housing to the area as well as the impact of development on flooding and traffic.

The site is to be accessed via a new mini-roundabout on Downs Road, although planners say the final scheme is likely to need an additional road safety audit.

Any issues raised by this audit are likely to be completed as part of a Grampian-style condition (meaning the roadworks would need to be carried out before the rest of the development could begin).

A legal agreement to provide affordable housing as part of the development is also expected to form part of the terms of the final scheme.

For further details see application reference RR/2019/430/P on the Rother District Council website.