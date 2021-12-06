Bexhill lights up for Christmas - in pictures

The traditional Christmas Santa parade was held and a variety of festive entertainment was held for residents and visitors.

Light up Bexhill, the team responsible for the Christmas lights, worked with a lighting design company to bring Bexhill a new eco-friendly LED light display to spread Christmas cheer across the town until the New Year.

Roger Crouch was in charge of the Christmas Santa Parade, which was part of the lights switch-on ceremony on Friday.

There were traditional carol singers, a piped band, children’s light parade and Santa arriving in his supercharged sleigh, courtesy of the Bexhill 100 classic car club.

A children’s vintage funfair was held in Devonshire Road, as well as a Christmas market in Devonshire Square.

Shops were also open till late so shoppers could buy Christams gifts.

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce has also been working with the De La Warr Pavilion and sponsors, including Box Broadband, Torr Scientific and Park Holidays, to create laser light shows that are free to attend on Wednesday (December 8) and Thursday (December 9) at 6.15pm and 7.30pm on the De La Warr Pavilion terrace.

These shows follow on from the traditional Christmas Stickman family shows in the De La Warr Pavilion and are part of the launch of the seafront Colonnade shops and cafes rebranding themselves as the Colonnade Quarter.

The Colonnade shops and cafes will be open late on Wednesday and Thursday.

Shops throughout the town will be open late on Thursday as well.

