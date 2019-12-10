Bexhill man to open shop for homeless people on Christmas Day

A Bexhill man will be opening a shop on Christmas Day to offer homeless people some food, gifts and a cup of tea.

The convenient store Best One, in St Leonards Road, will be open between 8am and 7pm.

Brian Cowens said he decided to open up the shop as ‘everyone deserves to have someone’.

He asked anyone who sees a homeless person on Christmas Day to send them to the shop, opposite The Original Factory Shop, so he can make them a cup of tea or coffee.

He said he wants to spend some time with them and also has some small gifts to give.

Brian added: “The shop will be open but as much as I’d like to help and have the homeless stay all day, it just isn’t possible for that to happen.”