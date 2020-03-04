Bexhill Mayor greets senior rail officials as MP chairs meeting to improve the network

The Bexhill Rail Action group welcomed senior rail industry executives, with Huw Merriman MP and Cllr. Keith Glazier, Chair of Tourism for the Southeast at Cooden Beach Station.

They were welcomed by Bexhill Mayor kathy Harmer, who said: “As Mayor I was asked to meet and greet the visitors to our town and join them in the “Improving our rail services - Investing in the future” event organised by local rail groups, and chaired by Huw Merriman MP.

“GTR (Southern), Southeastern and Network Rail each gave presentations on how, working together, current services could be further improved for Bexhill’s much-needed connectivity, at the same time looking at future High Speed services from St. Pancras to Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne.

This was an important, high-level event, with transport bosses seeing for themselves the importance and value placed on our rail services.”

Stuart Harland, of the Marshlink Rail Action Group, said: “GTR (Southern) and, Southeastern each gave presentations on how current services could be further improved for much-needed connectivity, at the same time looking ahead towards future Javelin services from St. Pancras to Rye, Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne. Southern also announced there would be increased capacity on the MarshLink at weekends during the Summer months and on Victoria services via Gatwick Airport.

