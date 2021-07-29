Bexhill pharmacy apologises after customers find branch closed

People attending Lloyds Pharmacy, in Turkey Road, to pick up medication have found it either shut or with staff drafted in from elsewhere.

One customer said the issues have been causing backlog at the pharmacy at Ravenside, or the St Leonards Medical Centre – which itself closes later this year – as patients look elsewhere to pick up their prescriptions.

Lloyds Pharmacy closed its De La Warr Road branch on December 11, 2020, a year after closing their pharmacies in High Street, Hastings and Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards.

In response to the latest concerns, Lloyds Pharmacy said: “It is always our priority to ensure that all our pharmacies are open and accessible to provide medicines and care to patients.

“Under current regulations a pharmacy cannot trade without a pharmacist, and we are currently relying on the support of locum pharmacists while we prioritise the recruitment of a full-time pharmacist.

“Where we are unable to secure locum cover, we are currently having to part close with neighbouring sites which is unfortunately causing some disruption to our services.

“We would like to reassure our patients and customers that we are working hard to rebuild the team and standard of service at Turkey Road and have recently inducted a new pharmacy manager who is a trained and experienced dispenser, a new trainee healthcare partner, and also have a dispenser starting in branch in early August. In addition we are supporting with colleagues from local stores and the field team, as well as locum dispensers when available.