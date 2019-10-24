Bexhill residents complain of ‘foul-tasting drinking water’

Bexhill residents have complained of a ‘widespread problem’ relating to their drinking water.

Gill Miller, who lives in the TN39 area of Little Common, said she reported ‘foul-tasting drinking water’ to South East Water.

She also said the issue had been reported in the TN40 area.

South East Water’s Regulation Manager Jeremy Bolton said the company has been contacted by four customers in the Bexhill area who said ‘their drinking water does not taste and smell as it usually does’.

He added: “Our technicians have taken water samples for analysis and our tests have not found anything of concern. These tests have been in addition to the normal tests we carry out every day, 365 days a year.

“Water quality – including taste and odour – is our highest priority and the tap water we supply is among the highest quality in the world.

“We will be investigating further in the Bexhill area but if anyone has any concerns about their drinking water, please contact us on 0333 000 0002.”

Gill said South East Water are sending a technician to take water samples from her taps on Monday but the results would not be known for another ten days.

She added: “The company is asking others to report to them if they are experiencing the same problem so they can monitor how widespread the problem is and then take further samples.