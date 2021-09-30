Bexhill Scarecrow Festival supports charity which helps homeless in Hastings and Rother

The scarecrow festival was to raise money for a local charity which supports homeless and vulnerable people.

It followed on from an idea that Bexhill councillor Lynn Langlands had to hold a scarecrow competition during lockdown.

Cllr Langlands explained: “Small communities are still coming together to join in activities that are fun and still support the well-being of their neighbours.

Bexhill scarecrow 2 SUS-210930-092615001

“Val Yates from Pages Lane encouraged all her neighbours to join in another scarecrow competition and take part in a street fundraiser for Warming Up The Homeless.

“She was overwhelmed by the response and asked me to come along and judge the entries.

“It was wonderful to see so many people who simply wanted to go on sharing time together in a fun way whilst supporting such an important charity and giving enjoyment to all those that walked by.

“It was a very challenging task as all the entrants were of a very high standard.

Bexhill scarecrow 1 SUS-210930-092605001

“I also felt it was more than the skill of making the scarecrow that I needed to consider as the messages with each one was worthy of consideration.

“The bride gave a very caring message to all those that were unable to get married during Covid, the intergalactic postman and channel fisherman were sending messages about climate change and finally the acknowledgement of our Olympic achievements was seen in a Tom Daley and Ellie Robinson composition.

“A big thank you to our local businesses for donating prizes to a local fund raiser, Jempsons for donating an afternoon tea and Total Project Management for donating a hamper.

“It was a great community activity and so special to see a small local community still continuing with activities that they did in Lockdown, just to give everyone a bit of fun.

Bexhill scarecrow 3 SUS-210930-092555001

“I think there will be months ahead when we need to show care and consideration for each other and the activities of friends and neighbours and the kindness of local businesses is always the best way to start. Well done to everyone.”

Bdexhill scarecrow 6 SUS-210930-092656001

Bexhill scarecrow 4 SUS-210930-092625001