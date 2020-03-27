Bexhill supercentenarian marks her 110th birthday

A Bexhill resident has celebrated her 110th birthday.

May Willis, who lives at The Sackville, in De La Warr Parade, was born on March 18, 1910, just nine years after the death of Queen Victoria and four years before the start of the First World War.

She is part of a select group of whom are called ‘supercentenarians’.

Latest figures show there are fewer than 15 people in the UK over the age of 110.

May was born in Peckham, south London. Both her parents lived to a ripe old age, her mother lived until she was 98 and her father, a gas board employee, died aged 86.

Her earliest memories date from the First World War.

She said: “As a little child, I remember saying to my mother, what’s that up in the sky? It was a Zeppelin.”

May married her husband Fred in 1933. They met at the gas board where they both worked. He was, she said, ‘the perfect gentleman’. They lived in Orpington, Kent, for many years, having a daughter, Vera.

It was here that May indulged her passion for bridge and gardening, also shared by her husband. She said: “I loved every minute of it.”

Fred won awards for his roses. Dogs were also a shared passion and over the years they had three German shepherds and several rescue dogs.

May first came to Bexhill when she and Fred had a caravan on the Marsh Road for a weekend escape. They moved to a bungalow in Little Common in 1971.

After Fred died May bought an apartment in The Sackville. Even at 110, May still lives independently with a little help from her daughter and friends. She enjoys audio books, the occasional game of bingo, social functions at the Sackville and joins friends at the support group for the partially sighted for tea and outings.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.

In other news:

Coronavirus: Conquest Hospital nurse stranded in Cambodia arrives back home.

Coronavirus: Father’s Day Classic Car Show in June is cancelled due to the virus.

Clap for our carers: Watch moving footage as Sussex residents applaud NHS workers.