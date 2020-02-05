Bexhill Wetherspoons still one of the best in Sussex according to TripAdvisor

The Picture Playhouse Wetherpoons at Western Road Bexhill has retained its status as one of the top Wetherspoons in Sussex according to new rating released by TripAdvisor.

The Picture Playhouse was named top Spoons in the county by TripAdvisor users in 2018. It is still top, with a rating of 4 out of 5 but shares its top status now with the George Hotel Wetherspoons in Hailsham, which also scored 4.

The Bexhill pub is ahead of both the Wetherpoons in Eastbourne though.

The Picture Playhouse hosts regular quiz nights for local charities and is popular in the summer for its spacious rood garden.

