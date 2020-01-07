Bexhill woman severely injured in A21 collision told it was a ‘miracle’ she survived

A Bexhill woman has been released from hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in a collision in Hurst Green.

The crash on November 28 forced Gemma Williams’ elbow through her skin, broke six of her ribs, broke her back in three places, perforated her bowel and broke her collarbone.

Gemma Williams' car after the collision

Gemma, 38, a mum of two, had been driving her Peugeot along the A21 when she collided with a van.

The injuries left her in a coma for 14 days but doctors told her it was a ‘miracle’ she survived the impact – something they put down to the fact she was wearing a seatbelt.

Speaking after she was released from hospital last Monday, Gemma said: “I’m not sure what happened. All I know is I hit a van head on.

“I don’t remember what happened. I just remember coming to with my arm hanging out, trying to get out of the car.

Gemma Williams in the intensive car unit

“My elbow had come out of the end of my arm and the bone in my arm was twisted. I had six broken ribs, my back broke in three places, perforated my bowel and my collar bone was broken.

“I finally came out of hospital last Monday. I had just had enough.”

Since coming out of hospital, Gemma, of London Road, has struggled to support her two-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

As a result, her husband Michael has stopped working as an agency chef while he cares for Gemma and their two children.

Gemma added: “My injuries mean I can’t stand for long. When I walk, I get pains in my hip as if my back is sending signals to my hip and my ankle keeps giving way.

“I get stuck on the stairs and I can’t even help my daughter by changing her nappy or anything.”

Gemma said the impact of her injuries are taking their toll financially with both her and Michael out of work.

On Christmas Day, she started a fundraiser on her Facebook page asking friends to help support them with mortgage repayments and food for the children.

In two weeks it has raised £800.

Gemma said: “I am really thankful (for the support). I have been overwhelmed by the generosity. Even people that I don’t know have donated and people I know who haven’t got much themselves have also helped out.

“We would just be grateful for anyone’s donations at this time.

“Doctors said it was a miracle. I am just lucky I am finally walking.”

If you would like to donate please click here.