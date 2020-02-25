Big hearted Hastings boy parts with his long hair to raise money for children’s cancer charity

Big-hearted Hastings boy Dewi Grove has donated his hair to help children affected by cancer by organising a charity hair cut.

Dewi, 11, who attends school in Rye, had been growing his hair for two and a half years.

He decided to have a cut and donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair through illness or treatment.

And Dewi raised an incredible £830 for the charity, as well as donating his locks.

Dewi attends Rye College, where staff and students have got behind his fundraising effort.

Dewi had his Big Trim on Saturday February 8 at Sweeney Todd’s on Battle Road, St Leonards.

Dewi’s donation will help make a wig for a child who has lost their hair.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “When a child loses their hair to cancer or another condition, we’ll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.

“The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers. We receive no formal funding. Please help to raise money for us so that we can help more families.”

Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.

