Blair is on the bill for Hastings charity event

Popular Hastings musician Blair MacKichan will be taking to the stage for a charity concert next week.

He is joining Helen Sharpe and Lenny Beige in a special night of entertainment to raise funds for the Sara Lee Trust charity.

The evening also features Andrew Farr as Edith Piaf and is hosted by David Quantick.

The event will take place at The Masonic Hall, 1 East Ascent in St Leonards, on Friday February 7. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets for Lenny Beige and Friends are £16 (booking fees may apply) and are available online at Eventbrite and from The Masonic Hall.

The Sara Lee Trust is a local charity who provide free specialist counselling, complementary therapies and group support activities to people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses in Hastings and Rother.

For more information about the charity and its work, visit their website at www.saraleetrust.org.

See also: Hastings seagull attack sees woman having her earring pecked out