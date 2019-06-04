Body of missing man found at Normans Bay

A body found at Normans Bay has been identified as that of a missing man who had links to Bexhill.

Police said they called to Normans Bay after reports of a man found dead on May 24.

A police spokesman said the man has been formally identified as 51-year-old Simon Jenner, from Crewe, Cheshire.

On May 21, police issued an appeal as they believed he was in the Bexhill area.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.

See more:

Teenage woman was raped on Hastings West Hill after night out, court hears

Busy weekend for firefighters in Hastings and Rother

Hastings teenager arrested in connection with stabbing