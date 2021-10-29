Book provides insight to a past era of Bexhill
Author Steve Larkin has written an account of what it was like to be growing up as a child in Bexhill during the 1940s and 50s.
Steve faced a tough start to life – born in the middle of a war to a working class family with no history of educational achievement, he and his elder sister were brought up by his mother.
The quality of Steve’s writing provides for a very realistic account of Bexhill during that period from a child’s perspective, describing the town and the people who lived there at the time.
He has the skill to easily bring the past and its inhabitants to life.
It is a vital read for anyone who remembers Bexhill during that period, or who has an interest in the past of the town
More than just an observation of life during that period, the book is a profound examination of selfless love and the strong bond between mother and son - brother and sister.
The book ends with Steve achieving academic success, seemingly against the odds.
This leaves it open for a sequel charting his later life and experiences.
Lucky Boy is available from Amazon as a digital edition for Kindle and is priced just £4.99.