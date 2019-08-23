Brede Flower Festival 2019: See our preview photos here
From Saturday (Aug 24) until 5pm on bank holiday Monday, St George’s Church in Brede hosts its 40th flower festival.
This year’s theme is “Celebrations”. The opening times are Saturday 10-5.30, Sunday 11-5.30 and Monday 10-5.
1. Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
jpimedia
2. Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
jpimedia
3. Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
jpimedia
4. Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
Brede Flower Festival at St George's Church
jpimedia
View more