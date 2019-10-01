Brede girl, 7, holding fundraiser for Bexhill Foodbank

A schoolgirl is using her talents in the peforming arts to hold a fundraiser for Bexhill Foodbank.

Daisy Foy, seven, who lives in Brede, is hosting the event with her family next month in Sidley.

It will take place on Friday, November 22 at All Saint’s Hall from 4pm to 5pm.

There will be a children’s disco, character appearances and live dance displays and visitors will be able to donate items to Bexhill Foodbank.

Daisy, who attends Brede Primary School, started dancing at Gracie’s Dance School where she found her passion for dance and performance at the age of four in 2016.

She continues to attend tuition in performing arts and achieved a multitude of credits.

In October last year she entered the Hastings Got Talent competition, gaining third place in the live finals with her modern dance routine from The Lion King.

She also made her debut as an ensemble dancer in the Diana Freedman School of Dance pantomime, Aladdin.

This year Daisy has achieved a place at Top Talent Agency in London.

She successfully auditioned in May and gained a spot on the agency’s books.

Daisy has also just been given the major role of Molly in a production of Annie with The British Theatre Academy in Leatherhead at the end of this month.

She will be returning to panto world this Christmas to perform again with Diana Freedman’s production of Cinderella at the De La Warr in Bexhill.

Her mother, Sammy said: “I am just so proud of the person she is, she is the kindest, most thoughtful person I know.

“Her dedication and self-discipline for performing arts at her age is just unheard of, she is so driven, she never stops practising, or working out a way to help others.

“Her most recent idea is a foodbank party, food donations in exchange for entertainment, She never stops surprising us.”

Daisy’s father, James, said: “Besides how proud of her I am, I am the person who usually takes her to auditions and filming, which has taught me some new skills in outfit choices, dance buns, jazz shoes and script practising. She is a special little girl.”

Daisy is also in the final few children in the running for a Netflix feature film.

