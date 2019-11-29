Brede schoolgirl’s party to help Bexhill Foodbank

A schoolgirl organised a foodbank party, raising money and collecting food for those in need.

Daisy Foy, aged seven, who lives in Brede, held the event with her family at All Saint’s Hall in Sidley on Friday, Novembber 22.

Daisy’s proud mother, Sammy, said: “The party went brilliantly, the community were amazing and everyone got involved.

“Labour, Lib Dem and Green party councillors also supported her also.

“We raised three large tables of food and £50.80 in donations/raffle tickets.”

Rother councillors who came to the event included Sidley councillor Sam Coleman, Green councillor Polly Gray and Bexhill mayor Kathy Harmer.

The event Daisy and her family organised was in aid of Bexhill Foodbank.

Daisy used her talents in the peforming arts to entertain visitors at the fundraiser.

There was a children’s disco, character appearances and live dance displays. Daisy, who attends Brede Primary School, started dancing at Gracie’s Dance School where she found her passion for dance and performance at the age of four in 2016. She attends tuition in performing arts and has achieved a multitude of credits. In October last year she entered the Hastings Got Talent competition, gaining third place in the live finals with her modern dance routine from The Lion King.

She also made her debut as an ensemble dancer in the Diana Freedman School of Dance pantomime, Aladdin.

This year Daisy achieved a place at Top Talent Agency in London after successfully auditioning in May and gaining a spot on the agency’s books.

She will be performing with Diana Freedman’s production of Cinderella at the De La Warr in Bexhill this Christmas.

