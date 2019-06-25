Brewery Yard Club, Rye gives Michael’s hospice funds a £25,000 boost

St Michael’s hospice were one of three recipients who received a large donation from the Brewery Yard Club, Rye.

The Brewery Yard Club committee donated proceeds from the sale of the club to three selected charities: St Michael’s hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie each received £25,000.

Committee members, most of whom have personal connections and experiences of the charities wanted to ensure the vital local services benefitted from the donation. Trustees and members met at St Michael’s hospice, St Leonards, to present the charities with their donations.

St Michael’s hospice Trust and Corporate Fundraiser, Darran Penfold, said; “The hospice expresses huge thanks to the Trustees and members of the Brewery Yard Club for their extremely generous donation. “

This incredible donation is invaluable.”

To support the hospice call 01424 456396, or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com