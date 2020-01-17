Brilliant panto fun as Little Common Players follow the Yellow Brick Road

The Little Common and Bexhill Players present their colourful pantomime The Wizard of Oz this weekend.

It takes place at the Little Common Community Centre’s Shepherd’s Theatre, in Sheperd’s Close.

The Wizard of Oz dress rehearsal performed by the Little Common and Bexhill Players in association with Spotlight Publications. SUS-200801-073949001

Performances take place Friday January 17 and Saturday January 18 at 7.30pm with a Saturday afternoon matinee at 2.30pm.

Refreshments will be available during the interval.

Written by Emma Houldershaw and Samantha Cartwright, the panto promises lots of fun to brighten up the new year.

Bookings can be made on 01424 222801.

New members are always made welcome and there are opportunities for acting, singing, stage management, design and creation of scenery, wardrobe and directing.

See also: Bexhill cafe gets glowing reviews on social media

See also: Meet Woody the miracle kitten who has been named Pet Survivor of the year