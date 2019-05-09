Burwash Grade II-listed pub is sold

A Burwash pub has been sold for a freehold asking price of £1,450,000.

The Bear Inn, a Grade II-listed free house, comprises eight chalet style letting rooms, a bar with capacity for 70 covers, a 100-cover restaurant, and a conservatory.

Enjoying a good reputation locally, the inn has been awarded an AA 3-Star rating and attracts a strong mix of leisure guests, tourists and local residents, playing a pivotal part in Burwash village life for many years.

Having been under the ownership of previous owner Patrick O’Callaghan since 1984, Patrick felt the time was right to plan for retirement. He said: “Although I am sad to be leaving The Bear, I am delighted that James Hughes from Christie & Co was able to find an experienced operator to take the helm.

READ MORE:

• One arrested after masked men force their way into Etchingham home

• RNLI volunteer looking forward to silence as he hangs up his pager after 37 years

• ’Deplorable’ nurse slapped wheelchair-bound resident at St Leonards care home

“James managed to obtain plenty of interest, so I am very happy with the outcome and wish new owner, Paul Nolan, all the best for the future.”

New owner, Paul Nolan, is an experienced operator and purchased The Bear Inn to add to his several other sites.

James Hughes, senior business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This traditional pub and coaching inn attracted significant interest and we are delighted that experienced operator, Paul Nolan, secured the purchase. I have no doubt that he will continue Patrick’s good work with the business and it will be a success for many years to come.”