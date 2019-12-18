Bust on display at Rye Town Hall sells for £120k

A Native American bust which had been on display in Rye Town Hall’s attic has been sold for £120,000 at auction.

The 19th century sculpture of a Native American Chief, known as Flat Mouth, was auctioned at Sotheby’s.

It was built by Italian Francis Vincenti and had been on display at Rye Town Hall for those visiting the attic to view other artefacts, including the gibbet cage.

Rye Town Council said it was unaware until Spring this year that it was a bust of Flat Mouth.

There is no record of how it ended up in England.

Richard Farhall, Rye town clerk, said: “The bust sold for £120,000 (not £150,000 – the difference was the buyer’s commission).

“It was auctioned because the Town Council’s General Reserve had become depleted, mainly because of the need to subsidise the Rye Heritage Centre (home of the Rye Town Model and visitor information) by around £22,000pa for the last three years. The bust estimate was £15,000 to £20,000.

“No decision has been made on the proceeds from the sale of the bust.”

As from April next year, visitor information will have been relocated to the Town Hall and a new charity – established to preserve pubic access to the Town Model – will be running the Heritage Centre.

Simon Parsons, who helped establish the charity, said: “On Monday 9th December Rye Town Council considered a business case presented by the charity (RHC) formed with the aim of running the Heritage Centre and Town Model from April 2020.

“Councillors welcomed the initiative and agreed their main terms, which will be considered by the charity’s trustees on 11 December. A further announcement will follow soon after.”