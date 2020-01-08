Busy Hastings town centre bus stop to be closed for more than a month

A well used town centre bus stop by the fountain is out of action for more than a month due to roadworks.

The stop is right outside Iceland and frequently used by shoppers.

Hastings bus stop closure 1 SUS-200701-141545001

Buses using the stop include the main service from Hollington to Ore and services to Fairlight and Rye.

The nearest bus stop on the same route is at Harold Place in the town centre.

Roadworks on the busy A259 at Hastings seafront will mean traffic lights and single lane traffic for more than a month.

The road restrictions will come into force to allow gasworks to take place. The work is being carried out by SGN with looks after the gas network for Southern England.

They are due to start this week and will be in place until February 17.

An area of road outside the Deluxe amusements has been fenced off and SGN vans and traffic lights are in place.

