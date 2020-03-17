Call police if you see this man in Hastings or St Leonards

Police are concerned for missing Michael Carver from St Leonards.

The 45-year-old was last seen two weeks ago – on March 3 – in the town.

Michael Carver. Picture: Sussex Police

He is white, 6ft 3in, of large build with long dreadlock hair with tattoos on his arms.

PC Ian Codling said: “We are concerned for Michael who has not been seen since the beginning of the month. We believe he may still be in the Hastings or St Leonards area. Please let us know if you have seen Michael or know where he is.”

Report online or ring 101 quoting serial 960 of 11/03 if you have any information about Michael’s whereabouts.