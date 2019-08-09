Camber hosts its first ever Comic Con

Camber played host to its first ever Comic Con event at the weekend, raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Richard Friend, from Folkestone in Kent, organised the fundraiser in memory of his sister Amanda, who died of sepsis five years ago, aged only 42.

The event, which saw more than 500 people through the door, was held at Camber Village Hall, in New Lydd Road on Saturday (August 3) and was in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.

Richard said: “It was a great day and after costs we raised a total of £523.86.

“More than 500 people came through the doors.

“The event was in aid of making people more aware of sepsis so we chose the UK Sepsis Trust as our charity.

“My sister died of sepsis in 2014. One minute she was fine but within a matter of hours was admitted to hospital.

“A friend of mine almost died earlier this year after being made aware she had sepsis.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection when the immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage the body’s own tissues and organs.

It is sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning.

Visitors at Saturday’s Comic Con had the chance to rub shoulders with starts from TV and film.

Colin Baker, who played the sixth Doctor in Doctor Who, was there, as well as Kenneth Colley, who played Admiral Piett in Star Wars and Gareth David Lloyd, from Torchwood.

There were also costume groups that visited, such as Vaders Raiders, and other stars from TV and film.

There was also a toy fair at the event, gift stalls, movie props, including the inside of a Tardis with the console used in older seasons of Dr Who, and other props which people could buy, as well as face painting, a charity tombola stall and raffles.

