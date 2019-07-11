Camber lifeguards rescue dog stranded in Rye Harbour

RNLI lifeguards from Camber West beach returned a small dog to its grateful owner on Tuesday morning (July 9).

They were alerted to the pup in trouble at 11am by a member of the public who saw the dog stranded on a sandbar at the entrance to Rye Harbour. The dog had spotted a seagull and dashed off after it and into the harbour.

READ MORE:

• Eastbourne to Ashford services subject to cancellations due to blockage

• Trio to take on vital role at Rye Harbour RNLI after passing assessments

• ’Badge of honour’ for Sussex rail group

Lifeguards Georgia Landy and Laurence Petit responded immediately, with Laurence launching and coaxing the dog onto his board. From there, the pair were able to make their way safely back to shore.

Laurence said: “We were very happy to be able to reunite dog and his owner.

“We know how much a pet is part of the family and if we can stop a person entering the water and getting into trouble, that’s time well spent for us. The owner was very grateful and thanked us for our help.

“If you do spot an animal in trouble, please alert your nearest lifeguards or call 999 and ask for the Coastguard rather than trying to rescue them yourself.”