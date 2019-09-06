Camber’s 30,000 Bank Holiday visitors kept safe thanks to multi-agency team

More than 30,000 visitors to Camber’s beaches during the August Bank Holiday were kept safe thanks to a multi-agency team.

RNLI lifeguards, Rother District Council, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and Sussex Police worked together to keep the shores safe over the summer.

Rob Cass, Coastal Officer for Camber beaches, said: ‘I would say that this season has not been as challenging as some in the past but it has had some exceptional peaks with long hot days over the last Bank Holiday, for instance.

“We had over 30,000 visitors on the three individual days and over 40 missing children on each day. It has been a fantastic year working with the joint agencies which have all integrated so well together.

READ MORE:

• Sussex Police’s child protection services have improved, inspectors find

• Rye Festival of the Sea in pictures

• Opposition parties challenge Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd on Brexit stance

“Each team was able offer different sorts of expertise, helping to prevent accidents and keeping people safe throughout their stay.

“The picture of us all together shows the united strength of working as individuals but being part of a bigger collaborative team.”

Inspector Jonathan Hartley from Sussex Police’s Hastings and Rother Prevention Team, added: “I am grateful to our partners for their commitment and praise the hard work of individuals involved that make the operation a success and help to keep Camber a safe place for residents and visitors.”

Four out of five people will have headed to the seaside this summer either for a day trip or a longer holiday, according to the RNLI, which reminds us that it is vital to Respect the Water.

The RNLI Lifeguard Service gives Camber a valuable resource in preventing and reacting to incidents in the water. The lifeguards are there not only to save lives at sea but to prevent people from getting into trouble in the first place. They are trained to help beachgoers by educating them to understand the dangers that beaches can pose.

The lifeguards are an integral part of the operation at Camber Central and West beaches and work alongside the council and emergency services, including the UK Coastguard.

On all 240 life-guarded beaches, the RNLI lifeguards are equipped with not only the best training but the best equipment so that they are able to deal with any situation: they need to be fit and to react swiftly and calmly.