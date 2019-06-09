Camera crews in Bexhill for new series of Channel 4 programme

Camera crews were spotted in Bexhill this afternoon (Sunday, June 9) filming ahead of a second series of Channel 4's Flirty Dancing.

The TV series sees Diversity dance troupe leader Ashley Banjo play cupid as he helps single people find a partner through the art of dance.

Picture supplied by Bob Morrison

On Sunday afternoon (June 9), Banjo and camera crews were spotted on Bexhill seafront filming the second series.

The show's first series of five episodes were broadcast on Channel 4 earlier this year.

Each episode featured two pairs of singletons hoping to find their perfect match. They were each taught one half of a choreographed dance routine, tailored to them by Banjo, which shows off their personalities.



Over a week the singletons rehearsed their dance separately, so that the first time they met their match was a first date like no other. The show's directors said there is no talking, just a few intense minutes of 'beautiful choreography'.



Cameras followed each couple’s journey, throughout rehearsals, up to the day of the dance to see if sparks would fly on the dance floor and if they decided to see each other again.

The second series of Flirty Dancing is expected to be shown later this year.



Picture supplied by Bob Morrison