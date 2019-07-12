Campaign to replace condemned Battle skate ramp

Battle Town Council has launched a crowdfunding campaign to replace the condemned skate ramp at the top end of High Street.

The existing ramp was built around 25 years ago, according to a council spokesman. It had a face-lift in 2000 but has subsequently fallen into disrepair, leading to its closure by East Sussex County Council (ESCC), the land owner, in 2018.

The old ramp was closed in 2018

During discussions between the two councils ESCC, which had previously held a Youth Centre at the site, agreed that it could again be a popular facility for the young people of Battle.

READ MORE:

• Meet the woman behind the thriving Hastings and Rother refugee buddy project

• Cash group for Battle theatre group thanks to police

• Main road in Battle to close for four nights

However, ESCC advised that there are no funds or obligation for the council to reinstate the ramp.

Instead, ESCC has agreed to contribute the cost of removing the existing ramp towards a replacement.

Battle Town Council has agreed that if the funds can be raised for a replacement ramp, the town council will accept responsibility for its maintenance to save this facility from being lost to the town completely.

Advice and quotes were obtained and it has been decided that a new half pipe ramp would be a good replacement for the youth of the town.

Battle Town Council is now asking for the community to back this project and help it raise the funds needed for the replacement ramp.

Donations can be made via the online crowdunfder at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/replacement-skate-ramp-for-battle-town.

Alternatively, the council is happy for any contributions to be made at the Town Council office, at The Almonry, High Street.