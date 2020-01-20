Car bursts into flames in Bexhill

Firefighters were called to Bexhill to tackle a car fire on Friday evening (January 17).

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the Bexhill crew attended the incident in London Road, at 9.13pm.

The incident has been handed to Sussex Police

According to the spokesman, the crew used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

The incident was handed over to Sussex Police, the fire service added.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

An eyewitness said the fire was on the scene within five minutes and praised the firefighters for their ‘fantastic job’ in tackling the flames.

