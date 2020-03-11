Car crashes into front of Bexhill petrol station

A Bexhill petrol station will remain closed for two days after a car crashed into the front of the building, damaging the structure.

The car collided with the front of the Londis shop at the Jet petrol station, in Buckhurst Place, Bexhill.

Picture: Prabo Fernando

Firefighters from Bexhill, Hastings and Battle attended the scene at 1.50pm after reports of a dangerous structure.

A spokesman said a vehicle had hit the cash booth of the garage.

Prabo Fernando, who works at the garage, said the car crashed into the front of the shop and damaged the building.

As a result, he said, the garage will remain closed for a couple of days.

Picture: Prabo Fernando

No one was injured in the incident, according to Prabo.

East Sussex Fire said crews isolated the electrics and made the scene safe.

Sussex Police were also called to assist.