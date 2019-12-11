Celebrity chef visits Jempson’s supermarket

A celebrity chef and winner of Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted hosted two cookery demonstrations in Peasmarsh.

Aldo Zilli held the event at family-owned, independent supermarket Jempson’s Peasmarsh Superstore on Friday (December 6).

The demonstrations saw the chef cooking recipes for a ‘Christmas Dinner Italian Style’ throughout the evening.

Stephen Jempson, owner of Jempson’s, said: “It was a genuine pleasure to welcome Aldo to the store, we hope that our guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening, it certainly looked as though they did, we would like to thank them for coming as well as our sponsors, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, McDougalls Flour, Lurpak Butter, Cono Sur Wines and Peroni Beer for their support.

“We have already booked next year’s ‘Meet the Expert’ event for Friday 12th June to celebrate Jempson’s 85th anniversary. Our customers are in for a real treat. We look forward to announcing it soon.”