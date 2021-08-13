Charity assisting released prisoners in Sussex presented with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Members of charity Sussex Pathways presented with a Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

Presenting the award at St George’s Church in Kemptown, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Sir Peter Field said that of all the nominations for the award he could not think of a more worthy winner.

Receiving the award, trustee chair Margaret Carey, from Hurstpierpoint, said that all the volunteers, staff and trustees were immensely proud of their successful work to reduce re-offending but this Award made them even prouder.

The majority of Sussex Pathways’ work involves the re-settlement, by a trained volunteer force, of men released back into Sussex from Lewes and other prisons.

Hannah Lane, the governor at HMP Lewes, said: “You have no idea how many lives you change with your work, not only the 100 men per year but also their families and friends and all those who are spared further offending.”