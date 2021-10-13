Charity auction for St Leonards dad Steve Philbey to provide for his family

Steve Philbey outside his shop, Antiques on Sea, in St Leonards at the weekend, where he held a two-day stock clearance to raise money for his family following his terminal cancer diagnosis. Picture by Danny Wood SUS-211110-112417001

The event, which ends tonight (Wednesday, October 13), is in aid of Steve Philbey, owner of Antiques on Sea, in Tower Road, St Leonards.

At the weekend he decided to sell his entire stock in order to raise as much money as possible for his family, as he does not have life insurance.

He announced on the shop’s Instagram page that he may have just three months to live after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Steve Philbey, centre, with friends and visitors to his shop in St Leonards. Picture by Danny Wood SUS-211110-112428001

He said: “In May of this year I was diagnosed with bowel cancer after having the op and some chemotherapy I have just been given the horrific news that the cancer has spread and is now terminal, possibly as little as three months to live. My head is a complete mess.”

Steve’s best friend, Danny Wood, launched a Gofundme page in a bid to raise cash for Steve’s family.

Since it was launched Steve, 41, has received a huge outpouring of support from the community and all over the world, and as of today, more than £93,000 has been raised.

On the Gofundme page, Danny said: “Currently there is a charity auction taking place for Steve Philbey that finishes tonight. For more info go to Instagram accounts real.acquisitions and josobjetsd.art for more information. A huge effort from all the team involved and all the donated items. Thank you all so much and thanks to everyone for donating, sharing and sending in your well wishes.”

Danny said the sale at the weekend went ‘so well’,

He said: “Some of his customers got emotional as well. He sold about 90 per cent of his stock and the rest will be auctioned off.

“Donations have come across from all over the world, from Canada, America, Thailand, Scotland, Spain and Greece. We have had hundreds of emails of support and it’s been touching.

“Steve, since living in Hastings has had a number of shops but this one he has been in for eight years. I was stood with him at the front counter for most of the day and I was blown away by how many people he knows and how loved he is.”